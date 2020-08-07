Seven deaths, 166 new cases reported in DK

Mangaluru

07 August 2020

As many as seven COVID-19 patients with co-morbidities died and while 166 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada on Friday.

According to a bulletin by the Dakshina Kannada district administration, five victims deceased persons were from Mangaluru and one while one each was from Puttur and Belthangady taluks. The district has now recorded a total of OVID-19 deaths in the district was at 208 COVID-19 deaths.

Of Friday’s the 166 persons tested positive casesfor COVID-19 on Friday, 83 persons had Influenza-Like Illness (ILI), 19 were the primary contacts of COVID-19 positive persons, and 13 had Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).

The contact tracing of 51 COVID-19 persons was on. While 74 new COVID-19 patients were from Mangaluru taluk, 36 were from Belthangady, 25 from Bantwal and 17 from outside the district. As many as 188 persons were discharged. The total active COVID-19 cases in the district was 3,369.

In Udupi, five COVID-19 patients with co-morbidities died, taking the toll to and this took the total COVID-19 deaths to 55. As many as 245 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, of which 91 were primary contacts, 57 with ILI, and five each with domestic travel history and SARI. The contact tracing of 86 COVID-19 positive persons was on. As many as 101 persons were discharged. The active cases was 2,292.

In Hassan, As many as nine deaths were cases of COVID-19 death were reported on Friday, taking the toll to 88. This is the highest number of deaths reported in a single day in the district.

District Health Officer K.M. Sathish Kumar informed the media that two victims were from Channarayapatna, four from Holenarsipur, one from Arsikere, and two from Hassan. They were all admitted to designated hospitals after they tested positive for the infection. So far, 3,158 people have tested positive in the district.

Kalaburagi district reported seven deaths due to COVID-19 and 271 new cases on Friday. The death toll in the district is now 129.

Ballari recorded five deaths, taking the toll to 93, and 684 new cases. District reported a total of 93 deaths so far. Bidar reported one death on Friday, taking the toll to 91. The district also recorded 84 new cases. Koppal reported 173 new cases and three deaths.

Belagavi and Dharwad districts recorded the highest single-day rise with 390 and 266 positive cases respectively. Dharwad recorded nine deaths while Belagavi reported two.

Bagalkot recorded 148 cases, Uttara Kannada 120, Davangere 111, Gadag 105, Haveri 90, and Chitradurga 57. Davanagere and Gadag recorded two deaths each while Haveri reported one.

241 persons tested positive in Raichur and Yadgir districts.

(With inputs from Hassan, Kalaburagi, Hubballi, and Yadgir)