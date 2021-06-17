Services of 18 trains restored in Mysuru division of SWR

Mysuru

17 June 2021 18:07 IST

The Mysuru Division of South Western Railways has restored the services of a few more trains, consequent to graded unlocking in parts of the State.

All the trains are unreserved and hence passengers can purchase journey tickets at the current reservation counter. These services are running as MEMU trains and passengers will have to comply with the COVID-19 protocols of wearing mask, social distancing etc.

The restored trains include Rajyarani Express which will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 10.35 a.m. daily and reach Mysuru at 1.20 p.m. daily In the return direction, Rajyarani Express will depart from Mysuru at 2.20 p.m. and reach Bengaluru at 5.10 p.m.

Chamundi Express will also run as an MEMU train and will depart from Mysuru at 7 a.m. to reach Bengaluru at 9.30 a.m. daily. In the return direction the train will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 6.25 p.m. to reach Mysuru 9.05 p.m. daily.

Tipu Express will depart from Mysuru at 11.30 a.m. daily and reach Bengaluru at 2 p.m. and in the return direction it will depart from Bengaluru at 3.15 p.m. to reach Mysuru at 5.45 p.m.

Train Number 06559 will depart at 45 minutes past midnight daily from Bengaluru to reach Mysuru at 4.30 a.m. Train Number 06560 will depart from Mysuru at 9.30 p.m. to reach Bengaluru at 15 minutes past midnight.

Talaguppa-KSR Bengaluru intercity express will depart from Talaguppa at 5.15 a.m. to reaah Bengaluru at 12.10 p.m. The Bengaluru-Talaguppa Intercity Express will depart from Bengaluru at 3 p.m. to reach Talaguppa at 10.10 p.m.

The other trains that have been restored include Bengaluru-Dharwad Intercity Express, KSR Bengaluru-Shivamogga Town Jan Shatabdi Express, Kochuveli-Mysuru Express and Bagalkot Mysuru Basava Express and their corresponding service for the return journey.