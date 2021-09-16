Service activities to mark Modi’s birthday

HUBBALLI

16 September 2021 19:37 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party will hold various service activities to mark the 71st birth day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi September 17 to October 7.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, State general secretary of BJP Mahesh Tenginakai said that as part of the birthday celebrations of the Prime Minister, efforts are being made to get 30 lakh people vaccinated on Friday.

He said that different service activities will be held on the Prime Minister Modi’s birthday on Friday, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on September 25, Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and on October 7, which will mark the completion of 20 years in office by Mr. Modi as head of elected governments.

As part of the campaign, mega health camps will be held in all the districts of the State. Members of the SCs/STs Morcha and OBC Morcha will be distributing fruits in slums, old age homes, hospitals and orphanages.

During the 20-day celebrations, nearly five crore postcards congratulating the Prime Minister on completion of two decades in office and thanking him for pro people welfare measures will be posted. This apart, Yuva Morcha members of the party will be donating blood. Several other initiatives will be taken, he said.

Mr. Tenginakai said that the party workers will be taking up cleanliness drives in and along 71 rivers in the country.

Welcomed

Durgavva Shashikanth Bijawad, who won as independent candidate from Ward No 69 of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation, was welcomed into the party by giving her the party flag. The BJP had expelled Durgavva Bijawad’s husband Shashikanth Bijawad, an office-bearer, following her candidature as an Independent in the elections.

However after her election, the party has revoked its decision and welcomed both the husband and wife into the party.

HDUDA chairman Nagesh Kalburgi, Chairman of Karnataka Bal Vikas Academy Iranna Jadi and others were present.