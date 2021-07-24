Karnataka

Seers to hold convention on Sunday

Special Correspondent BENGALURU 24 July 2021 01:57 IST
Updated: 24 July 2021 01:57 IST

Though Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa himself has appealed to seers of various mutts to desist from campaigning for his continuation as Chief Minister, various seers have decided to organise a convention in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Seers claimed that the convention was being held not to back any particular individual, but to take stock of various developments and to take a stand. They also clarified that the convention was not confined to only Lingayat mutts and that seers from across communities would participate in the event.

