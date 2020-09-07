MANGALURU

07 September 2020 08:43 IST

Kesavananda Bharati was deeply attached to India’s rich culture and great Constitution, says PM

Kesavananda Bharati Swamiji, who passed away on Sunday was deeply attached to India’s rich culture and “our great Constitution”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

In his tweet, the Prime Minister said, “We will always remember Pujya Kesavananda Bharati Ji for his contribution towards community service and empowering the downtrodden.” He said that the seer will continue to inspire generations.

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu said that the seer was a rare blend of philosopher, classical singer and cultural icon.

In his tweet, he said that the seer’s patronage for Yakshagana was crucial in reviving the traditional theatre form in the State.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said that the seer was an inspiring spiritual leader.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar described the seer as simple, unassuming and a role model for mathadhipatis.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Railway Minister Piyush Goel, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP national president J.P. Nadda also offered their condolences.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karadlaje and Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader were among the many dignitaries from the State who condoled the demise of the seer.

Condoling the death of the swamiji, State BJP president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the seer had a liking for Yakshagana and he had laid a strong foundation for recognition of Yakshagana artistes. He was a Bhagavata (singer and director) in Yakshaganas and donned that role till his last breath. He was involved in many programmes related to Kannada.

“As I am undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection, I will not be in a position to take part in the last rites ceremony of the seer,” Mr. Kateel tweeted.

Pattadhikari of Dharamasthala D. Veerendra Heggade said that the seer was a good orator who had mastered Kannada literature.

With his sweet voice, the seer had a lot of admirers for his Bhagavatige in Yakshaganas, he said.

His fight in the landmark case was akin to the fight for Dharma seen in the epic, the Mahabharata, he said.

With his scholarly discourses, the seer showed the righteous path to his disciples, Mr. Heggade said.

The seer took part in several programmes in Dharmasthala and supported him in the development initiatives of the temple.

The former MLC and BJP State spokesperson Ganesh Karnik also condoled the death of the seer