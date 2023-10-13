ADVERTISEMENT

Security guard sentenced for 3 years for misbehaving with minor girl 

October 13, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A security guard who allegedly misbehaved with a 7-year-old girl at a function in Malleswaram in May 2022 was sentenced to three years imprisonment under POCSO Act, 2012, by a city court on Thursday. 

The girl’s family was attending a function at a community hall in Malleswaram on May 22, 2022 when they observed that the security guard posted there was misbehaving with their 7-year-old daughter. They lodged a complaint with Malleswaram police who registered a case under POCSO Act, 2012, arrested the accused and filed a chargesheet.

A speedy trial was held in the case and the local city court convicted the accused on Thursday, sentenced him to 3-years imprisonment and levied a fine of ₹25,000. 

