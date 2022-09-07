Second batch of Dasara elephants arrive

The second batch of 5 elephants including Parthasarthi, Gopi, Srirama, Vijaya and Sugreeva arrived in Mysuru on Wednesday to join the first batch of nine elephants, to participate in Dasara. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The second batch of five Dasara elephants arrived here from their respective jumbo camps on Wednesday. All five were brought in separate trucks and received at the palace premises where nine other elephants are camping since their arrival last month.

The five elephants include Parthasarathy, Vijaya, Gopi, Srirama and Sugriva.

Parthasarathy is the youngest elephant in the Dasara jumbo squad. The 18-year-old jumbo belonged to Ramapura elephant camp in Bandipur. The four others are from Dubare camp in Kodagu. It’s a debut Dasara for Parthasarathy, Srirama and Sugriva.

Nine elephants led by tusker Abhimanyu had arrived here in the first batch under ‘Gajapayana’ last month and their training, including weight carrying tasks, are under way. The training with the wooden replica of the howdah mounted on the back of the lead elephant has also commenced.

Deputy Conservator of Forests V. Karikalan told The Hindu that the second batch of elephants will undergo training inside the palace premises for the first few days and will join the first batch of jumbos led by Abhimanyu which are being taken out for training up to Bannimantap, later.

“We would like to see the skill and capabilities of second batch of elephants. Maybe, a couple of them will be added into the first batch for the routine training. Thereafter, if necessary, all 14 jumbos will together rehearse on the procession route. We want the training to be carried out in stages,” he said.

Meanwhile, the first exercise of familiarising the elephants to the loud sound of cannon firing will be carried out outside the palace on September 12.

The Forest Department is learnt to have been told by the Police Department of carrying out the exercise which is part of the training procedure ahead of the Dasara finale.

The personnel from the City Armed Reserve conducts the session at the parking lot of the palace. Cannon firing is usually practised as part of rehearsal for the procession and the cannons kept at the palace are readied days before the session.

The Forest Department usually takes all necessary precautions in case jumbos panic and run amok from the booming sound of the cannons.

Usually, the elephants were chained to trees during the first round of firing practice. In the second round, the chains were released and they were made to stand in a row during the third round.