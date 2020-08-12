‘SDPI being dragged in unnecessarily’

MANGALURU

State unit chief accuses police of delayed response, neglect

The Social Democratic Party of India is unnecessarily being dragged into the violence in Bengaluru and is being targeted to overshadow the ‘failure’ of the police, State president of the outfit Elyas Mohammed Thumbe has said.

In a video statement posted on SDPI Media Whatsapp group on Wednesday, he said the ‘delay’ and ‘neglect’ by the D.J. Halli police in taking action on the complaint against Naveen, a relative of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy, for aninflammatory statement on Facebook led to the violence. “People got agitated when no action was taken till 11.30 p.m. (on Tuesday).”

“It should not have happened. Unfortunately three lives were lost (following police firing),” he said. There are videos showing attempts by SDPI leader Muzamil Pasha and other party activists to pacify agitated people. “They did it before the police and Ulemas. But the police have now arrested Pasha and other activists for their alleged involvement in the violence,” he said.

The “delayed response” and ‘neglect’ by police in acting against Naveen, who has posted inflammatory statements on social media in the past, has caused serious damage. “In order to overshadow this failure, SDPI is being targeted,” Mr. Thumbe said and added the party will always stay committed to justice, fair play and development.