Savarkar photographs at Ganesha pandals an insult to Hindu religion: Hariprasad

Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Thursday.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad has accused the BJP of insulting the Hindu religion by keeping the photograph of a self-confessed atheist such as V.D. Savarkar in Ganesha pandals. Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, he said Savarkar had described himself as an “atheist” in his autobiography. Displaying the images of such a “non-believer” in Ganesha pandals amounted to insulting the Hindu religion, he said while accusing the BJP of using Savarkar’s photographs without understanding the impact of his atheist beliefs on the festival just for the sake of politics.

He further questioned Savarkar’s role in the Independence movement and claimed that the Hindutva ideologue had actually written mercy petitions to the then British government.

In Chamarajanagar, Mr. Hariprasad said Savarkar as well as Mohammed Ali Jinnah were both atheists and blamed them for the ills plaguing the country.

Mr. Hariprasad was visiting Mysuru and Chamarajanagar in connection with the preparations for the party’s Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra, led Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that will traverse through parts of the State.

The yatra, which starts from Kanyakumari on September 7, is scheduled to enter Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district from Gudalur in Tamil Nadu. The yatra will pass through a total of 519 km in eight districts of Karnataka for 21 days, he said.

Mr. Hariprasad was accompanied by working presidents of KPCC R. Dhruvanarayan and Saleem Ahmed during his visit to Mysuru and Chamarajanagar.

Mr. Hariprasad also sought to make it clear that their yatra was to create harmony in the country and instil confidence in the Constitution and democracy among the people unlike the yatras of the BJP that have only left a trail of communal violence and bloodshed in their wake. He accused the BJP of ruining the country by taking up divisive issues.

On complaints of 40 per cent commission for implementing government projects in the State, Mr. Hariprasad wondered how else could the BJP emerge as the richest political party and RSS the richest NGO.

Mr. Saleem Ahmed said the Bharat Jodo Yatra, apart from promoting peace and harmony, would also highlight the Congress contribution to freedom struggle and the failures of the BJP government in the State and at the Centre.