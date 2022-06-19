Savadi asks youth to drop agitations

A route march was taken out in Belagavi on Sunday, in the wake of reports that youth may be planning a protest against Agnipath. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

June 19, 2022 20:43 IST

Police taking steps to prevent protests

The police conducted route marches in Belagavi and other towns on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in a press release, the former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi asked youth to study hard and appear for the army recruitment examinations, instead of agitating. “The Congress is trying to mislead you. Don’t fall into their trap. Agnipath scheme is a well thought out scheme that has been drafted by the serving defence officers. It is for the country’s good. What is more, it leaves you with considerable funds at a young age,” he said.

Also, the police personnel are taking steps to prevent agitations.

Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah walked along with officers through some sensitive areas. The police are using drones to keep a watch on people gathering in groups or indulging in mischief.

Karnataka State Reserve Police platoons and Rapid Action Force (RAF) units are being deployed across the district. Belagavi city saw heavy police presence.

“A team of police officers are monitoring social media platforms to see that provocative messages are not spread,’’ Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbargi said. This comes following a call on social media for a protest in Belagavi, Nippani and other towns, on June 20.

Constables were deployed at bus stands and railway stations to check on youth who were travelling to the city. Police were asking them to show their identity cards and enquiring why they were in the city.

The Superintendent of Police also asked some persons running coaching classes for aspiring soldiers to give video messages dissuading them from taking part in protests.