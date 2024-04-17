Sagar Khandre files nomination papers for the second time in Bidar, takes part in roadshow and public meeting

April 17, 2024 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Congress candidate in Bidar Lok Sabha Constituency for the Lok Sabha elections, Sagar Khandre submitted another set of nomination papers to the Returning Officer in Bidar on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He earlier filed a set of nomination papers on Tuesday.

This time, he took out a massive roadshow in a show of strength and support after filing the nomination papers. His father and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, Municipal Administration Minister Rahim Khan, the former Minister Rajashekhar Patil Humnabad, the former legislator Ashok Kheny and other senior party leaders accompanied the candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

After filing his nomination papers, Sagar Khandre paid floral tributes to Basavanna and participated in the roadshow that marched through Bhagat Singh Circle, Ambedkar Circle, Shivaji Circle and Shivasharana Haralayya Circle before concluding at Ganesh Maidan.

Addressing an emotionally charged party activists at a public meeting at Ganesh Maidan, Eshwar Khandre called upon them to say goodbye to Union Minister Bhagawanth Khuba, who is the BJP candidate this time also.

“Mr. Khuba has done nothing for the development of the constituency. BJP legislators themselves expressed their discontentment over the performance of Mr. Khuba and demanded that their party leadership not field him in the elections. You need to teach him a lesson by defeating him in the elections,” Eshwar Khandre said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pointing to the cancellation of flight services from Bidar, Eshwar Khandre said that civil aviation services from Bidar have been cancelled even though Mr. Khuba, incumbent Lok Sabha member from the constituency, is a Minister in the Union government.

“Mr. Khuba will suffer a humiliating defeat this time. Neither the BJP nor any party will give him ticket in any future elections. Mr. Khuba is known for his deception. He has looted public money,” Eshwar Khandre said.

Terming his son as a people’s servant, Eshwar Khandre said that Mr. Khuba was unconcerned about people’s sufferings during COVID-19 pandemic whereas my son was among those addressing their problems.

“When COVID-19 hit the country, I too was hospitalized at the time. My son was among those helping people in crisis. Considering his social service, the Congress has fielded him as its candidate in Bidar. People need to choose between a selfish Khuba and people’s servant Sagar,” Eshwar Khandre said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.