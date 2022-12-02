Sagar CMC workers protest

December 02, 2022 04:30 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Sagar MLA Hartal Halappa speaking to Sagar CMC workers staging a protest on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Employees of Sagar City Municipal Council on Friday staged a protest demanding action against people who allegedly assaulted the Commissioner during a protest on Wednesday. They stopped all services except the drinking water supply in the city as part of the protest.‌

Congress leaders staged a protest on Wednesday in front of the CMC office alleging that the officials removed the petty shops of poor street vendors without showing them an alternative place to do business. During the protest, Congress leaders and Commissioner H.K. Nagappa had a heated argument on evicting the vendors.

Later, the staff members of the council decided to stage a protest alleging that the Commissioner was assaulted during the protest. They announced that they would stop all the services in the city, except the drinking water supply until action was taken against the accused. The protest continued till the afternoon. They were angry with the police for registering a case against the CMC staff based on the complaint by the shopkeepers

Sagar MLA Hartal Halappa and ASP Rohan Jagadish and other senior officers of the taluk met the protesters and convinced them to end the protest.

