BENGALURU

19 November 2020 23:07 IST

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D.V. Sadananda Gowda has tested positive for COVID-19.

He tweeted: “After initial symptoms of COVID-19, I got myself tested and the report came positive. I have isolated myself. I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol. Stay safe.”

Advertising

Advertising