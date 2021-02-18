‘Run for Fitness’ in Kalaburagi

The run being flagged off in Kalaburagi.

KALABURAGI

18 February 2021 00:31 IST

Hundreds of people from all walks of life participated in the “Run for Fitness” event organised by the Kalaburagi District Police on Tuesday morning.

Additional Director-General of Police (KSRP) Alok Kumar said that the event aims at encouraging fitness among the masses, the police personnel and NCC cadet. As per Mr. Kumar, it is another endeavour to strengthen the Fit India movement envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Kumar said that the event “Run for Fitness’ is more important as staying fit is the key to building strong immunity which is the need of the hour to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 300 people, including KSRP staff, NCC cadet, citizens, took part in the 5 km “Run to Fitness” from Nagareshwar School to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk.

Later, Mr. Kumar, accompanied by senior police officers, garlanded the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the city.