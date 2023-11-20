RTI activist goes to Lokayukta against Basavakalyan MLA

November 20, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KALABURAGI

RTI activist Sharan Ambesinghe has registered a complaint with the Upalokayukta against Basavakalyan MLA Sharnu Salagar for what he said the MLA insisting upon a government employee to accept a bribe from his [MLA’s] friend to get the latter’s work done.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Mr. Ambesinghe released an audio conversation in which a voice resembling Mr. Salagar’s is heard negotiating with Venkatrao, an accountant in the Public Works Department in Basavakalyan.

Further in the audio, the MLA is purportedly asking the accountant to accept ₹10,000 against a demand for ₹40,000 from his friend Santhosh for disposing of the latter’s files.

Mr. Ambesinghe registered his complaint with the Upalokayukta at a public grievance programme in Yadgir on Saturday.

