RTC strike: some crew members report for duty in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru

09 April 2021 21:54 IST

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees’ strike continued on Friday, affecting commuters. However, a few employees returned to duty in Hassan and Chikkamagaluru divisions.

Rajesh Shetty, Divisional Controller of Hassan, said 11 routes were covered on the day as trainee staff members returned to duty. “We have been making efforts to bring back more staff members so that we can operate more buses,” he said.

In Chikkamagaluru, 19 buses operated. H.T. Veeresh, Divisional Controller, said gradually the number of staff members reporting to duty was increasing.

Driver dead

M.H. Sudhakar, 33, a driver attached to Sakleshpur depot of Chikkamagaluru division, died of a heart attack during a visit to his relative’s place in Chikkamagaluru on Friday. He is a native of Niluvagilu, in Alur taluk of Hassan district. A few of his relatives in the village alleged that he suffered a heart attack as he was under pressure from senior officers to return to duty.

However, Mr. Veeresh denied the allegations. “We have not put pressure on him. He died at his aunt’s place in Chikkamagaluru. We gave his family ₹15,000 for the funeral,” he said.