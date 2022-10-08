RSS helped the British while Congress fought for freedom: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and padayatris en route for Tumkur during Bharat Jodo Yatra on October 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: Handout email

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha (RSS) was with the British during the freedom struggle and Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar took stipend from the British.

He was addressing a press conference at Turuvekere on Saturday, October 8, 2022, the 31st day of Bharat Jodo Yatra. Responding to a question on the BJP’s allegations that the Congress was responsible for partitioning the nation, Rahul Gandhi said leaders of the Congress fought against the British and spent years in jail. “In my understanding of history, the RSS was helping the British. Savarkar was getting stipend from the British. These are historical facts,” he said.

It was the Congress that led the freedom struggle, gave a Constitution for the country and ushered in the green revolution. “The BJP was nowhere in the freedom struggle. It is singlehandedly spreading hatred and dividing the nation,” he said.

Yatra as ‘tapasya’

Answering a question on his personal experience in the yatra, Rahul Gandhi said over the years a distance had developed between the political class and citizens. “There are easy ways of communicating with people. I believe in tapasya. My family believes in tapasya. I wanted an element of suffering in the process of communicating with people. Hence, we chose to walk right on the road and remain physically close to people,” he said.

Fans of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar handing over his portrait to Comgress leader RahulGandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra on October 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

The journey had been a powerful experience for him. “When you walk on the road and speak to people, the communication is better. For me it is a learning experience. As of now, it has only been 31 days. I am already seeing the advantages of this mode of communication,” he said.

Congress’ fortunes in Karnataka

Asked who would become the next chief minister in Karnataka if his party came to power, Rahul Gandhi said it would be decided through a set process in the party.

Asked if his party would join hands with the JD(S), he said he was sure of Congress winning the election hands down.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, Leaders of Opposition Siddaramaiah, B.K. Hariprasad, AICC general secretaries Randeep Surjewala and Jairam Ramesh were present. This was Mr. Gandhi’s first press conference during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka.