R.R. Nagar bypolls: Public campaigning ends

Bengaluru

01 November 2020 23:44 IST

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad, who is also the District Election Officer for R.R. Nagar, said on Sunday that 14 cases have been filed in various police stations in the Assembly segment under the Disaster Management Act for violation of COVID-19 norms. There have also been five cases of poll code violation.

He said those who were not residents of the segment would not be allowed to stay further, now that the public campaigning for the byelection was over. He said that as part of additional arrangements, nine flying squads, apart from the 27 already in place, 36 marshals, five video-viewing teams, 56 sector officers, and eight excise flying squads have been deployed. Extra vigil will be kept on places such as marriage halls and community centres where people can congregate. He reiterated that as per the directions of the Election Commission, exit polls should not be published from November 3 to 7. There is also a ban on sale of liquor till midnight on Tuesday, and also on November 10, the day of vote counting. Prohibitory orders will be in place till Wednesday 6 p.m.

Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said 2,563 police personnel would be deployed for security and bandobast. There have been no untoward incidents so far and local issues have been solved by the jurisdictional police stations, he added.

