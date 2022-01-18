Rise in Mysuru’s TPR

Mysuru

18 January 2022 22:18 IST

Mysuru’s test positivity rate is soaring alarmingly as it is inching close to 30 percent with steep spike in daily cases. For the first time since the second wave, the number of deaths rose as three fatalities were reported, including of a 17-year-old girl.

At 29.98%, it’s the highest positivity rate the district has reported since the onset of third wave. A total of 1,848 cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the active case tally to 8,401. As many as 6,164 tests were done on Tuesday Also, 585 patients were discharged on Tuesday with a recovery rate of 31.66%.

Like the previous days, there is no let-up in cases in 0-17 age group as 96 tested positive on Tuesday, including 75 cases in Mysuru city alone. Cases in 11-17 are particularly higher in 0-17 age group. The death toll has risen to 2,438. As many as 8,093 infected are home isolated while the rest are in hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres. Out of 1,848 cases, 1,347 cases are from Mysuru and 107 from T. Narsipur.

After Mysuru city, Mysuru taluk has highest number of active cases.

Mysuru has 6,494 cases while Mysuru taluk has 442 cases. T. Narsipur stands third in the number of active cases as it has 397 active cases with the taluk reporting more number of clusters in recent days.