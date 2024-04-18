RGUHS to introduce QR code-based admission tickets

April 18, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

To avoid impersonation during medical courses exams, the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has decided to introduce QR code-based admission tickets for exams scheduled from April 2024.

Speaking at a press conference here on Thursday, M.K. Ramesh, Vice-Chancellor of RGUHS, said: “This reform is part of ongoing efforts to streamline the medical courses examination system and enhance the security and verification procedures. This system will be applicable not only for the medical courses, but the examinations conducted by the university for all other affiliated courses.”

“Each admission ticket will be equipped with a unique QR code containing the details of the candidates as available in the university database. The OTP-based link in the QR code will be accessible only to the observer/squad appointed for the theory exams,” he explained.

Riyaz Basha S., Registrar (Evaluation), said the new system aims at reducing the risk of impersonation activities and ensure a more efficient and secure examination process. “Once the students are seated inside the examination hall, the observers can randomly scan the QR code for all students. As soon as the scanning begins, they will get an OPT and upon entering the OTP, they will get details of the student along with their photograph during admission,” he said.

“We have also adopted AI-based face identification technology in the medical courses examination. This system will be implemented in the examinations scheduled in June 2024,” he added.

With Vision-2023, RGUHS hopes to emerge as a global university in terms of administration, research activities, collaboration, bringing student friendly measures, complete digitisation, implementation modern technology in the medical fields, paperless environment, accountability with the staff.

To reach this goal, the university organised a workshop for its staff in Bengaluru on Thursday.

