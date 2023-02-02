Revenue Minister Ashok to visit Chikkamagaluru

February 02, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Hassan

The foundation stone for the construction of district offices’ complex will be laid in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday (February 4).

Revenue Minister R. Ashok will lay the foundation stone. Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Basavaraj, legislators C.T. Ravi, M.K. Pranesh and others will take part in the programme.

The same day, Mr. Ashok will be inaugurating new Naada Kacheris constructed at Vastare and Ambale in Chikkamagaluru taluk. He will attend the programme organised by coffee planters on AIT College campus. Later, he will take part in the Deputy Commissioner’s village-stay programe at Hulikere village.