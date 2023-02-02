ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue Minister Ashok to visit Chikkamagaluru

February 02, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

The foundation stone for the construction of district offices’ complex will be laid in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday (February 4).

Revenue Minister R. Ashok will lay the foundation stone. Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Basavaraj, legislators C.T. Ravi, M.K. Pranesh and others will take part in the programme.

The same day, Mr. Ashok will be inaugurating new Naada Kacheris constructed at Vastare and Ambale in Chikkamagaluru taluk. He will attend the programme organised by coffee planters on AIT College campus. Later, he will take part in the Deputy Commissioner’s village-stay programe at Hulikere village.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US