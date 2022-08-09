Revenue Dept. will examine if plea is made to hoist national flag at Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan: Ashok

August 09, 2022 00:41 IST

Close on the heels of various Hindutva groups declaring that they will celebrate Independence Day at Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet, Revenue Minister R. Ashok on Monday said that the department will take an appropriate decision examining various aspects if any application seeking permission is filed.

The Minister told a press conference in Bengaluru that the Revenue Department was the owner of the land and it has to decide on allowing any kind of activities including cultural and religious.

“So far, we have not received any application seeking permission for hoisting national flag on this ground. In fact, generally there is no need to seek permission to hoist national flag during Independence Day. However, in the cases where there is an issue related to law and order or where the flag is being hoisted on government land, there is need to take permission. The Revenue Department will consider all the aspects and take an appropriate decision if an application is made,” he said.