Revenue collected from temples is used for their development only, says Basavaraj Rayaraddi

February 25, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Responding to the BJP’s charge on the utilisation of revenue collected from Hindu temples, Economic Advisor to Chief Minister Basavaraj Rayaraddi has said that the money collected from temples that fall under the Muzrai Department is being used for the development of temples only.

“The revenue generated from Hindu temples is used for the development of temples. We are not using such revenue for any other purpose,” he told presspersons in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

When asked about the charge by BJP leaders that the Congress government in the State has allocated more money for the development of Muslims, Mr. Rayaraddi termed it as baseless.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The BJP leaders must understand that the total money allocated to Muslims is meagre,” he said.

To a question on the Rajya Sabha elections, Mr. Rayaraddi exuded the confidence that his party will win three of the four seats.

“The Assembly can elect four members for the Rajya Sabha. The Congress has 135 members in the Assembly and three of its candidates will conformably win. All our MLAs will vote for party candidates leaving no room for cross-voting,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.