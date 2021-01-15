Reunion plan of school alumni turns tragic

HUBBALLI

15 January 2021 19:09 IST

11 persons killed as their vehicle collides with tipper on way to Goa

A reunion plan at Goa turned tragic for the alumni of St. Paul’s School, Davangere, as their mini-bus collided with a tipper near Dharwad on Friday killing 11 persons, including nine women.

Superintendent of Police of Dharwad P. Krishnakant said that the accident occurred on the Hubballi-Dharwad Bypass Road near Swarga Farmhouse at Itigatti village on Friday morning. The accident occurred after the tipper driver lost control while trying to overtake another vehicle proceeding to Hubballi and collided with the mini-bus coming from the opposite direction.

The police and rescue personnel had a tough time removing the dead bodies from the mangled remains of the mini-bus and rescuing those trapped inside it. They managed to remove those trapped inside with difficulty and rushed them to hospitals in Hubballi immediately.

The schoolmates left Davangere in the early hours and were proceeding to Goa for a gettogether. Two of them were accompanied by their daughters and two of the deceased were doctors.

One of their classmates, who visited the hospital in Hubballi, said that their classmates had planned a three-day trip to Goa for a reunion. They were to be joined by few others who, however, cancelled at the last minute, she said.

The names of the deceased have been given as Preeti Ravijumar, 46, Varshita Viresh, 47, Paramjyoti Shashidhar Hunchur, 47, Manjula Natesh G.B., 47, Rajeshwar Shivakumar Bandammanavar, 46, Veena Prakash Mattihallil, 47, Ksheera Sureshbabu Poral, 21, Hemalatha alias Manashi, 48, Yashmita alias Aishu, 20, all from Davangere, and the driver of the mini-bus Raju Somappa Gorabannavar. 38, and cleaner Mallikarjun Udagatti. 27, of Ranebennur.

The injured have been identified as Asha Jagadish Betur, 47, Veda Manjunath. 46, Usharani Ramesh, 46, Poornima Prakash, 46, all from Davangere, Praveena Prakash, 46, from Bengaluru, and the driver of the tipper Basavaraj Irappa Khadarolli, 25, of Ugarkhold in Kittur taluk of Belagavi district. They have been admitted to KIMS and a private hospital in Hubballi. The Dharwad Rural Police have registered a case against the driver of the tipper.