Return not beneficial

Tumakuru

23 February 2020 00:56 IST

Farmers in the perennially drought-hit Pavagada taluk, who had stopped cultivating millets for over three decades in favour of groundnuts, have grown korale this year owing to a steep rise in price last year. However, the lack of mills, continued drought and poor marketing facilities have hit them hard.

Sathyarayana, a farmer in Arsikere in Pavagada taluk, said: “The korale I grow is not in demand in the market whereas the korale rice got from the mill has a lot of demand in the market.” He said the korale he has grown has a market price of ₹2,000 ₹2,200 per quintal in the wholesale market. According to him, with the prevailing cost, it is difficult recover investment. “I had spent ₹15,000 to grow korale on my three acres of land for seeds, fertilizers, labour cost and the yield is just two quintals due to lack of rains.”

Ramanji, a farmer in Chikkathimmanahatti of Pavagada taluk, recalled that his father and grandfather had grown millets. “But owing to poor returns, they shifted to groundnuts. Now, since the rains failed affecting the groundnut crop, farmers in this dry land are returning to korale.”

