Resolutions against cutting cakes and uncorking champagne bottles in Kodava weddings

MYSURU

10 November 2021 14:07 IST

They were passed by Kodava Samajs in Ponnampet and Virajpet

The Kodava Samajs of Ponnampet and Virajpet in Kodagu district have sparked off a debate after adopting resolutions against the practice of cutting cakes and uncorking champagne bottles at weddings.

Ponnampet Kodava Samaj president C. Rajiv Bopaiah told The Hindu that the decision to ban blowing of candles, cutting of cakes and opening champagne bottles is aimed at protecting the Kodava culture, which is distinct and unique.

Advertising

Advertising

The ban will be implemented in the Kodava Samaj community hall in Ponnampet which is a popular venue for Kodava weddings. Mr. Bopaiah said the ban does not apply to non-Kodava weddings in their premises.

The Samaj has also given a call against bridegrooms sporting a beard and womenfolk letting their hair loose when ascending the stage at Kodava weddings to bless newly-married couples. “We have not imposed a ban, but we have sought to create awareness against these inauspicious practices,” he said.

“Similiarly, lighting candles is considered auspicious but not blowing them,” he said while adding that the resolution was adopted at the 34th general body meeting of the Ponnampet Kodava Samaj where Kodava customs and practices were discussed.

The Virajpet Kodava Samaj too passed similar resolutions at its general body meeting on November 7.

Bengaluru-based writer and freelance journalist P.T. Bopanna Palanganda has taken exception to the resolutions. Pointing out that societies evolve with the passage of time, he said, “Ours is a very progressive community comprising highly educated and qualified people who are exposed to other cultures. We can’t be very dogmatic. What applied a few decades ago, can’t be enforced now.” He pointed out that their customs had not been codified, but are passed down generations orally, giving sufficient room to adopt new practices.

There are more than 30 Kodava Samajs, including one in Mysuru.

“We have not yet discussed the issue,” said M. Belliappa, who heads the Mysuru Kodava Samaj. The resolutions adopted by Kodava Samajs in Ponnampet and Virajpet were only advisory in nature in the interest of protecting the customs and practices of the community, he added.