Reserved funds to be used to teach ‘Vedic’ maths for SC/ST students

In a move that has drawn criticism from Dalit activists, the Karnataka government has set aside funds from the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) to hold ‘Vedic’ mathematics classes for SC/ST students in government schools in gram panchayat limits, from Class V to Class VIII, across the State.

The project is being conducted by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

The government has entrusted this programme to AVM Academy, Hiriyur. The academy had submitted a proposal to the government seeking permission to teach Vedic mathematics “with appropriate uniform” for the 25 SC/ST students from each gram panchayat from SCSP and TSP funds.

The government gave permission to the academy on January 6, 2022. The academy held its first training session for 25 government school mathematics teachers to hold classes in Sidlaghatta taluk of Chickballapur district on Thursday.

How they teach

The trained teachers will teach Vedic mathematics for 16 weeks for two hours every Saturday and Sunday after school as part of the programme. The academy will provide separate uniform for the children for this particular classes.

Subramanya, representative of AVM Academy, told The Hindu, “It is an ancient method of learning mathematics easily. We will teach multiplication, division, subtraction, and other aspects in a simple way. In this method, children who don’t even know tables also can easily solve lengthy problems.”

He further said, “We will provide training for teachers across the State. We will also provide teaching kits to the teachers and learning kits to the children.”

Opposition

The project has been opposed by Dalit organisations and educationists.

V.P. Niranjanaradhya, development educationist, argued that teaching Vedic mathematics would only confuse children who are already learning under one methodology. “The government is experimenting with such unwanted programmes only on government school children. This is another step in saffronisation of our education system,” he said.

Dalit activist Lakshmi Narayana Nagavara said, “For centuries, SC/STs and Shudra communities were kept away from education and learning of Vedas. Now, as a part of saffronisation of our education system, the government is thrusting Vedic mathematics on us. Our children were learning mathematics successfully, without any Vedic mathematics since decades and achieved a lot of things.”

Mavalli Shankar, another Dalit activist, opposed using the SCSP and TSP funds for such activities rather than developmental programmes of the SC/STs. He said that it amounted to “diversion” and it is an offence.