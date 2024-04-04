Karnataka child rescued from borewell to get a new name

April 04, 2024 11:01 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - Belagavi

Satwik Mujagond, the child who was rescued from a borewell on April 4, will soon have a new name, Siddhalinga Mrutyunjaya, which literally means Siddhalinga who conquered death.

ADVERTISEMENT

The huge crowd that had gathered around the pit broke into joyous slogans like Sri Siddhalinga Maharaj Ki Jai when the operation was successful.

Vijayapura toddler being rescued after 21 hours of operations

Similar slogans were raised by the paramedics who shifted the baby and his mother Poojakka in an ambulance from Indi to Vijayapura.

The seer they speak with reverence and after whom the child will be named is the saint Sri Siddhalinga Maharaj who set up an ashram in Lachyan village, the native village of the Mujagonda family.

The saint lived in the late 19th century and was a contemporary of Sri Siddharoodha Swami of Hubballi and Sri Revanasiddeshwara of Solapur. The saint was a native healer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.