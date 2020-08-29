‘Report on internal quota should be tabled in legislature’

Hassan

29 August 2020 22:26 IST

Justice Sadashiva expresses disappointment over successive govts. delaying action on commission’s recommendations

Justice A.J. Sadashiva Commission’s report on internal reservation, submitted to Karnataka government in 2012, is back in news in the light of the recent Supreme court judgment on the issue. The commission, to which Justice Sadashiva was appointed chairman in 2005, had come up with a formula for subdividing 15% reservation for the Scheduled Castes.

In an telephonic interview with The Hindu, Justice Sadashiva expressed his disappointment over successive State governments delaying action on the recommendations. Excerpts from the interview:

Successive governments have not accepted your report. What do you think is the reason for the delay?

When a government constitutes a commission, it should act upon its recommendations. As I have often said, if they are not happy with it, let them reject it. It is sad they have not tabled it in the legislature, though it has been eight years since I submitted the report. It seems nobody has a genuine concern for providing benefits of internal reservation for deprived castes within the Scheduled Castes. They all talk much about it, but remain silent when they come to power.

Can you recall functioning of the commission?

The commission did a commendable work on the lines of population census. Involving Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and tahsildars, we conducted a door-to-door survey of the Scheduled Castes across the State. We collected data about the socioeconomic status of each family. The number of Scheduled Caste households we covered was by and large the same as the census report released at that time. Many leaders from different parties and places actively participated in the deliberations and gave suggestions. But some of them forgot the report soon after coming to power.

The government has not released the report officially. However, the commission’s recommendations have triggered debates among the public.

The government should have made it a public document by placing it before the legislature. I had classified the castes among SCs into four categories. Considering the population of each, the overall 15% reservation was divided. The castes that fall under the “Left” category were given 6%, those in the “Right” category 5%, Touchables 3%, and those who do not figure in any of these were given 1%. People are free to express their opinions on the recommendations.

Some people raised objections alleging that you have recommended creamy layer for Scheduled Castes in the report.

The creamy layer is altogether a different issue. I have not touched that subject in the report. Let these people first get due reservation.

What would you suggest the State government to do now?

Considering the latest judgment, the State government can begin the process. It should debate the report tabling it in the legislature. Then pass a resolution and send the same to the Centre.