Release grants to all MLCs: HDK

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday urged the State government to release ₹50 crore grant to all its MLCs similar to the grant released to BJP MLC C.P. Yogeshwar.

“The demand will be placed before Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai by a delegation of MLCs shortly. It is not correct to discriminate among MLCs. We have no issues with ₹50 crore given to one MLC, but the same attitude should be shown to our MLCs too,” he told reporters here.

Mr. Kumaraswamy’s statement comes in the wake of violence in Channapatna on Saturday where protesting JD(S) workers attacked the car of Mr. Yogeshwar when he had arrived to lay foundation stone for works worth ₹50 crore. While Mr. Kumaraswamy, who represents Channapatna Assembly constituency, was not invited for the programme, his name had been printed in the invitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “The person who has been nominated to the Upper House under the artist category has received the grant from the Chief Minister. The same House has members elected from local authorities and Legislative Assembly, besides being nominated from various other fields. A sum of ₹50 crore grant should be given to all.”

Questioning the need to have the programme under police protection and keeping out the local legislator, Mr. Kumaraswamy asked why was the function held violating protocol.