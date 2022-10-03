Release grants to all MLCs: HDK

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 03, 2022 19:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday urged the State government to release ₹50 crore grant to all its MLCs similar to the grant released to BJP MLC C.P. Yogeshwar.

“The demand will be placed before Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai by a delegation of MLCs shortly. It is not correct to discriminate among MLCs. We have no issues with ₹50 crore given to one MLC, but the same attitude should be shown to our MLCs too,” he told reporters here.

Mr. Kumaraswamy’s statement comes in the wake of violence in Channapatna on Saturday where protesting JD(S) workers attacked the car of Mr. Yogeshwar when he had arrived to lay foundation stone for works worth ₹50 crore. While Mr. Kumaraswamy, who represents Channapatna Assembly constituency, was not invited for the programme, his name had been printed in the invitation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “The person who has been nominated to the Upper House under the artist category has received the grant from the Chief Minister. The same House has members elected from local authorities and Legislative Assembly, besides being nominated from various other fields. A sum of ₹50 crore grant should be given to all.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Questioning the need to have the programme under police protection and keeping out the local legislator, Mr. Kumaraswamy asked why was the function held violating protocol.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app