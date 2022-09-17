Realtor murdered in Belagavi

Special Correspondent Belagavi
September 17, 2022 21:26 IST

A realtor was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants at his home in Belagavi on Friday night.

Sudhir Kamble, 57, died after he received stab wounds in his stomach, chest and neck, police said.

Police suspect that a group of assailants entered his room when he was sleeping and attacked him with weapons. A native of the camp area in Belagavi, he had worked for a construction company in Dubai. He had returned after the COVID-19 lockdown and settled down in Belagavi. He was involved in some high value property transactions, a police officer said.

His wife and children who were sleeping in another room, were not alerted. That could be because they silenced him by tying his mouth, or killed him in sleep. There are no clear indications as of now, an investigating officer said. A case has been registered.

