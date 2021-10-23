Real-time info on cases: workshop held

HUBBALLI

23 October 2021 01:34 IST

“With the introduction of Telegram channel, now it is possible to get real-time delivery of e-court services relating cause lists, case status, daily notifications, display board of the High Court and other,” High Court judge Suraj Govindraj said here on Friday.

He was speaking at a workshop on Telegram Chatbot and enrolment in advocates’ directory held at High Court Advocates’ Chamber in Dharwad on Friday.

Mr. Govindraj said that to facilitate real-time delivery of information on cases to advocates and judiciary staff, the Supreme Court had launched official Telegram channels for the High Court and 30 districts courts.

“HCKChatBot can be used as virtual enquiry counter to avail of the services of cause lists, cause status, daily orders, judgments, certified copy status, IA status by case number, scrutiny objections by case number and current hearing and passed over cases information of the High Court of Karnataka,” he said.

Mr. Govindraj emphasised the need for adapting advanced technologies for dissemination of information and speedy delivery of justice. He said that the facility had already been put to good use in the Karnataka High Court at Bengaluru and the advocates had benefited by it.

High Court judge Sunil Dutt Yadav spoke. High Court judges N.S. Sanjaygouda, Jyoti Mulimani, Hemanth Chandangoudar, Ravi Hosamani, Shivashankar Amarnavar, M.G. Uma, and J.M. Khazi, secretary of the High Court Bar Association Sadiq Gudwala, and others were present.