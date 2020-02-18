Ready to restore Devaraja Market, says Pramoda Devi

MYSURU

18 February 2020 22:33 IST

She says HH Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Foundation will do the job

While the fate of the century-old Devaraja Market continues to hang in the balance for various reasons, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family on Tuesday felt that the market should be restored since it was among the country’s earliest supermarkets, visualised by the Maharajas many decades ago. The market deserves to be retained and conserved for its interesting past, she added.

She told reporters at the palace here that the HH Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Foundation, which was founded by her in memory of her late husband, was ready to take the responsibility of conserving the market.

“I’m personally very keen to renovate the market. We have a team of trained and experienced heritage conservationists who could restore the building to its past glory. If the government and authorities are willing, we are ready for the task,” Ms. Wadiyar said.

To a question on the opinions expressed by many elected representatives of the Mysuru City Corporation for its demolition, she said, “I think it (market) should be conserved.”

Ms. Wadiyar replied in the positive for the restoration of another landmark heritage structure – Lansdowne Building. The foundation is ready to take up restoration of heritage properties in private ownership as well, she added.

She cited the recent restoration of Sri Jayachamarajendra Art Gallery at the Jaganmohan Palace here to endorse the expertise of the foundation’s conservation team. She has also taken up the conservation of Karikal Thotti, one of the oldest portions of the century-old Amba Vilas Palace or the Mysuru palace.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the royal family, who had visited the Devaraja Market twice recently, had favoured conservation of heritage structures, particularly the market, on many occasions.