Ravi Channannavar among nine IPS officers transferred

Ravi D. Channannavar

Bengaluru

27 January 2022 22:45 IST

Ravi D. Channannavar, SP, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), is among the nine IPS officers that the State Government transferred to various posts with immediate effect on Thursday. Mr. Channannavar is now MD of Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, Bengaluru. He has been replaced by Nagesh D.L., who was Superintendent of Police in Bidar.

Another senior officer in the CID, Bengaluru, Bheemashankar S. Guled, who was Superintendent of Police, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Bengaluru, to fill an existing vacancy.

Abdul Ahad, Superintendent of Police, Anti Corruption Bureau, Bengaluru, is now Director (Security and Vigilance) with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), while T. Sreedhara, Superintendent of Police, Koppal, has been transferred as Superintendent of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, Bengaluru.

T.P. Shivakumar, Superintendent of Police, Prisons (Headquarters), is now Superintendent of Police, Chamarajanagar. IPS officer Divya Sara Thomas, who held the post, is Deputy Director, Karnataka Police Academy.

Dekka Kishore Babu is the new Superintendent of Police Bidar, while Arunangshu Giri, Superintendent of Police, ACB, Mysuru, has been transferred as Superintendent of Police, Koppal.