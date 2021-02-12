Rangayana to stage two plays

Hassan

12 February 2021 17:25 IST

Shivamogga Rangayana has invited theatre lovers for two plays this weekend. ‘Tahataha’, a production by Natyalekha Rangasamuha of Mysuru, will be staged on Saturday. Shivamogga Rangayana’s ‘Hakkikate’ will be staged on Sunday. Both the plays start at 6.30 p.m.

A press release issued in Shivamogga on Friday said ‘Tahataha’ is based on Oscar Wilde’s love letters and Henrick Ibsen’s ‘Ghosts’. Amit J. Reddy has directed the play and Anush A. Shetty has composed the music. ‘Hakkikate’has been directed by Ganesh Mandarthi and Shravan Heggodu.

Sandesh Javali, director of Shivamogga Rangayana, has appealed to theatre lovers to visit Rangayana and watch the plays. The entry ticket costs ₹ 20 per person.

