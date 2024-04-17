Raja Amareshwar Naik campaigns in rural areas of Yadgir district

April 17, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Yadgir

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in Raichur Lok Sabha Constituency Raja Amareshwar Naik campaigned for votes in the rural areas of Yadgir district on Wednesday. Parts of Yadgir district fall in Raichur Lok Sabha Constituency.

Addressing a campaign in Madarakal village in Wadagera taluk, Mr. Naik said that he brought new projects for the constituency as promised before the last parliamentary elections.

“Health and infrastructure sectors have been provided with new projects. I have brought three bypass roads for national highways passing through the constituency and grants to improve the health sector. I request voters to bless me again to serve the constituency,” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered good governance by introducing new schemes for the welfare of the people. India has emerged as one of the strongest nations in the world under the leadership of Mr. Modi and the entire global community has appreciated him after India became the fifth largest economy in the world,” Mr. Naik said.

The former MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal also spoke and sought votes for Mr. Naik.

Ameen Reddy Patil Yalagi, Mahesh Reddy Mudnal, Parashuram Kurkundi, H.C. Patil and others were present.

