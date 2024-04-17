ADVERTISEMENT

Raja Amareshwar Naik campaigns in rural areas of Yadgir district

April 17, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Raja Amareshwar Naik is the incumbent BJP MP from Raichur Lok Sabha Constituency | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in Raichur Lok Sabha Constituency Raja Amareshwar Naik campaigned for votes in the rural areas of Yadgir district on Wednesday. Parts of Yadgir district fall in Raichur Lok Sabha Constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a campaign in Madarakal village in Wadagera taluk, Mr. Naik said that he brought new projects for the constituency as promised before the last parliamentary elections.

“Health and infrastructure sectors have been provided with new projects. I have brought three bypass roads for national highways passing through the constituency and grants to improve the health sector. I request voters to bless me again to serve the constituency,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered good governance by introducing new schemes for the welfare of the people. India has emerged as one of the strongest nations in the world under the leadership of Mr. Modi and the entire global community has appreciated him after India became the fifth largest economy in the world,” Mr. Naik said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The former MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal also spoke and sought votes for Mr. Naik.

Ameen Reddy Patil Yalagi, Mahesh Reddy Mudnal, Parashuram Kurkundi, H.C. Patil and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US