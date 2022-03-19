Rains lash Mysuru, surrounding region

March 19, 2022 19:57 IST

Light to moderate rains lashed Mysuru and surrounding regions on Saturday, providing a temporary reprieve from the searing heat.

The rains – the first of the current year - however lasted only about 30 minutes and was accompanied by thunder and lightning. Similar showers were reported from the rural hinterland.

Advertising

Advertising

There was rainfall in Chamarajanagar district as well and lasted less than 30 minutes while hailstorm was reported in parts of the rural hinterland of the district.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has forecast scattered and very light to moderate rains likely over Mysuru district and isolated to light rains likely over remaining districts of the region during the next 24 hours.

The temperature recorded in Mysuru district during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday was 36 degree C while it was 35.6 degree C in Mandya and 34.3 degree C in Chamarajanagar. Kodagu recorded 32 degree C, while Hassan recorded 35.1 degree C and Shivamogga was sizzling at 37 degree C during the same period.