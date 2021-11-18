Rain: House caves in, elderly man rescued from debris

MYSURU

18 November 2021 18:25 IST

An elderly person who was trapped amidst debris after the house where he was living collapsed following heavy rains here on Wednesday evening, was rescued and admitted to hospital.

The 72-year-old person is identified as Ramnath, a resident of Khille Mohalla on Uttaradi Mutt Road.

The house was in run-down condition and its walls had become weak in the rains that had been lashing the city since many days. The structure came crashing down and the elderly man got stuck amidst the rubble, unable to run out for safety.

Advertising

Advertising

The senior citizen’s neighbours alerted the Fire Department whose personnel rushed to the spot and rescued Mr. Ramnath, who sustained minor injuries.

He was immediately rushed to hospital where he is said to be recovering.

Building collapses

Seven persons escaped narrowly when an old building on the busy Ashoka Road here came crashing down after heavy rains on Wednesday evening.

The building was located in front of the office of the City Crime Branch.

Last evening’s downpour disrupted normal life with rain lashing most parts of the city for over two hours, flooding many roads and basements of many apartments.

According to reports, the occupants of another portion of the building ran for safety on hearing the creaking sound from the main structure that eventually collapsed. The building was mostly unoccupied when the incident occurred. A team from the Mysuru City Corporation rushed to the spot.