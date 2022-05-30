Rain havoc: GTD meets CM for release of funds

May 30, 2022 19:03 IST

Many areas of Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency badly hit

Former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on Sunday and sought immediate release of funds to take up infrastructure works to prevent rain havoc in Chamundeshwari assembly constituency in Mysuru.

Mr. Gowda, a JD(S) MLA, said many areas of his constituency were badly hit when it rained during October and November last year after the lakes breached and the residential areas were flooded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Though a proposal was sent to the State Government for sanction of ₹138 crore for creating rain-related infrastructure including stormwater drains, channels and clearing the rajakaluves after a meeting was chaired by Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar, the Government had not released any funds so far. About ₹46 crore had, however, been released for Krishnaraja Assembly constituency represented by former Minister and BJP MLA A. Ramdas, he said.

During the recent rains in May, several parts of his constituency including Preethi Layout and Dattagalli were again flooded as Hinkal lake, Bogadi lake as well as Lingambudhi lake breached. While portions of road were washed away, the bridges and stormwater drains were damaged in the rain havoc.

To prevent the recurrence of the rain-related havoc and the inconvenience to the residents, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Lakshmikant Reddy had prepared a proposal for taking up various infrastructure works at a cost of ₹ 27.5 crore and sent the same to the Chief Minister.

Mr. Gowda said he had called the Chief Minister and had taken up an appointment to impress upon him the need to take up the infrastructure work urgently.

Hence, Mr. Gowda reached Mr. Bommai’s R.T. Nagar residence in Bengaluru to discuss the infrastructure works. Mr. Gowda said that the Chief Minister had directed the officials to release the funds for the purpose.