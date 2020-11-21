Railway medical officer succumbs to COVID-19

MYSURU

21 November 2020 20:55 IST

Authorities suspect he contracted the infection while attending to patients

D. Arun Kumar (47), Additional Chief Medical Superintendent at Railway Hospital, Mysuru, succumbed to complications related to COVID-19 on Saturday.

A release said he was in the intensive care unit at a private hospital sine more than a month and passed away on Saturday due to cardiac arrest. The railway authorities suspect he contracted the infection while attending to patients.

Mr. Kumar completed his MBBS from Vijaynagar Institute of Medical Science, Ballari, in 1996 and belonged to the 1996 batch of the Combined Medical Services Examination conducted by the UPSC. He joined the railways in 1998 and had served in different hospitals and health units of the South Western Railway.

He is survived by his wife Devatha Laxmi, Medical Officer, Department of Health and Family Welfare, and a son Srikar. Raghu Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru, condoled the death of Mr. Kumar and said he worked relentlessly treating railway fraternity during COVID-19 times.