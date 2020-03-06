Ragi, jowar, and toor dal to be considered for Anna Bhagya

BENGALURU

06 March 2020 23:05 IST

The government, which had done away with the experiment of supplying ragi and jowar in its Anna Bhagya scheme, is likely to examine the possibility of not only resuming them but also including toor dal in it.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister K. Gopalaiah on Friday assured the Assembly of considering this suggestion by some of the members. Replying to BJP member Basanagouda Patil Yatnal during the Question Hour, the Minister said he would soon hold a meeting of officials concerned to examine the demand.

Earlier, BJP member Basanagouda Patil Yatnal suggested to the Minister to supply ragi in southern areas and jowar in northern region instead of providing only rice under the scheme. Congress member Shivanand Patil pointed out that the State had a huge stock of toor dal procured from farmers under the market intervention scheme over three years and suggested that it should be included under Anna Bhagya scheme.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the components of ragi and jowar that had been introduced by his government had been withdrawn as they had seen lukewarm response from people.

However, the Minister said he would hold a meeting of officials to examine such suggestions.