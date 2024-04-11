PVR Inox announces launch of Bengaluru’s largest cinema

April 11, 2024 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

PVR INOX, a premium cinema exhibitor in India, announced the launch of what it called Bengaluru’s largest cinema at Phoenix Mall of Asia and its largest cinema in the South, on Thursday.

The 14-screen megaplex features three premium formats – MX4D, ScreenX, and Insignia. PVR INOX also introduces the first MX4D, the immersive 4D movie experience and ScreenX, 270-degree cinema viewing in South India, according to the company.

“The new cinema, which has a seating capacity of 1997, will augment PVR INOX’ foothold in Bengaluru with 172 screens in 26 cinemas and in Karnataka with 219 screens in 37 cinemas. The company consolidates its presence in South India to a total of 572 screens in 100 properties,” as per the company.

Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Ltd., said, “The Southern region is a critical market for us with a steady supply of regional content and passionate consumer demand. We have received an overwhelming response for all our premium screen formats nationwide, prompting us to unveil our largest cinema in South with 14 screens including 3 superlative cinema formats – MX4D, Screen X and Insignia. “

