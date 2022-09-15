Purple line metro services hit due to technical fault 

BMRCL officials said that the trains will run in 25-30-minute intervals between Kengeri and Mysore Road stations

Staff Reporter Bengaluru
September 15, 2022 12:17 IST

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials said the trains would run in 25-30-minute intervals in this stretch as they had to restrict the movement to a single track.  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Commuters of the Namma Metro Purple line faced a delay in their commute on Thursday morning due to a technical fault on the stretch between Kengeri and Mysore Road stations. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials said the trains would run in 25-30-minute intervals in this stretch as they had to restrict the movement to a single track. 

“For kind information to all the Namma metro commuters. Due to a technical fault, the trains will operate on a single track at 25 to 30 min intervals between Kengeri and Mysore stations. Maintenance team are at the site for early rectification of the fault.” BMRCL said in a tweet. 

The exact cause of the glitch has not been ascertained yet. “We know that it is some technical fault and we are looking into it. We are also working to restore the services as early as possible, and we will inform the public immediately after it is done,” said B. L. Yashwanth Chavan, spokesperson, BMRCL. 

The purple line, which operates between Baiyyapanahalli and Kengeri, runs through the heart of the city and is taken by many who travel to the Central Business District (CBD) for work and also by students. It also connects other parts of the city to the IT parks near Baiyyappanahalli. While some commuters waited in lines for half an hour complaining about the delay, many had to take alternative modes of transport. 

