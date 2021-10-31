Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans found dead

Belagavi/Hassan

31 October 2021 01:01 IST

A young man — Rahul Gadiwaddar, 25 — was found dead in his house in Athani on Saturday. According to the police, he was a big fan of actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who died in Bengaluru on Friday.

Rahul had put up a poster of Puneeth in front of his house, garlanded it and decorated it with a flower rangoli on Friday. He was feeling dejected and is believed to have decided to end his life in his house, a police officer said. A case is registered.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, Parashuram Hanumant Dyamannanavar, 33, died of shock in his house at Sindholi village near Belagavi. He was watching news on the actor’s death on a TV channel and is said to have collapsed to the floor and died. According to the police, he was a big fan of the late actor.

In Chikkamagaluru

Another person said to be a fan of the actor was found dead at his residence at Rampura in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday. Sharath, 30, allegedly committed suicide. He is survived by his wife and a baby. He had been depressed since he learnt about Puneeth’s death and spent most of his time watching the news on TV. The incident happened in Chikkamagaluru City Police limits.

(Those in depression and having suicidal tendencies can consult the state’s helpline 104 for counselling.)