Psychiatrist arrested for stealing, selling newborn

Bengaluru

31 May 2021 16:21 IST

Case cracked after one year

A year after a newborn baby boy was stolen from a maternity hospital in Chamarajpet , the police cracked the case and arrested a 34-year-old psychiatrist from a private hospital for allegedly stealing the baby and selling it to a woman for ₹15 lakh.

The accused, Rashmi, was caught after a painstaking investigation by a team of police led by PSI Srinivas K.R., who analysed over 30,000 calls from the nearest tower before zeroing in on the accused.

Advertising

Advertising

Investigations revealed that Dr. Rashmi had taken Rs. 15 lakh from Anupama, who was consulting her since a year.

The police said Dr. Rashmi convinced Anupama that she would get her baby through surrogacy, but could not arrange for one and lied to Anupama and even gave the delivery date of May 28, 2020.

When the delivery date approached, Dr. Rashmi went around the hospital and zeroed in on Husna Banu, who had delivered a baby boy two hours ago.

She walked into the hospital as a doctor and walked away with the baby.

The special team of police, with the help of the security guard and an autorickshaw driver, got the sketch of the suspect and circulated it, while focussing on the technical evidence.

Dr. Rashmi had called Anupama that she is coming with the baby to hand it over to her as soon as she had stolen it.

That was the clue which helped the police to track her down. She also told Anupama that the woman died due to delivery complications.

Dr. Rashmi had huge loans, including money borrowed from her relatives in Belagavi, which she returned, the police said.

The baby has been traced and rescued and it will be handed over to the parents, the police said, adding that Anupama is being questioned.