PSI recruitment scam: Amrit Paul’s bail plea rejected again

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 16, 2022 20:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The 52nd City Civil and Session Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea filed by former Additional Director General of Police (ADGP, recruitment ), Amrit Paul, who is accused in the PSI recruitment scam.

Objecting to the bail plea, Special Public Prosecutor P. Prasanna Kumar submitted that the investigations into the accused’s role was yet to be completed and charge sheet yet to be filed. Crucial evidence like verification of CCTV camera is still on, and granting bail at this juncture would hamper the investigation, he said.

CID officials are still probing the role of Mr. Paul and are yet to get the report from the FSL on the CCTV footage and the recovery of the money.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app