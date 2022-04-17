PSI recruitment only after completion of CID probe: Praveen Sood

Examination for 545 PSI posts was conducted on October 3 last year at 92 centres across State

Following a massive protest by over 54,000 aspiring Police Sub Inspector (PSI) candidates at the Freedom Park over alleged large-scale corruption, Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood on Sunday announced that further action would be taken only after the completion of the CID investigation.

This means the fate of candidates will remain undecided until the probe is completed and a report is submitted. Many candidates are worried that they will lose their eligibility as it was their last attempt .

Protesters are demanding a re-examination and want strict action to be taken against the people involved in the scam. So far, seven people have been arrested in connection with the PSI recruitment scam including four successful candidates and three invigilators from the centre at Kalaburagi. Four people were nabbed on Saturday.

The written examination for 545 PSI posts was conducted on October 3, 2021, at 92 centres across the State. After the results were announced, some discrepancies were reported, following which an internal inquiry was ordered.

“On April 7 this year, credible evidence was found about certain malpractice based on which Home Minister Araga Jnanendra ordered the CID to probe the matter,” Mr. Sood said. An FIR was registered on April 9. “There are many more involved in the scam but they are absconding and will be arrested soon. No candidate, invigilator or supporting staff who are found to have indulged in malpractice will go unpunished,” he added.

Mr. Jnanendra has ordered the CID to examine and investigate each and every selected candidate and complete the investigations at the earliest.