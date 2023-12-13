Provide additional grants to KIMS Hospital, Mahesh Tenginakai urges govt.

December 13, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Hubballi Dharwad Central MLA Mahesh Tenginakai has urged the State government to provide additional grants to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Hospital on par with Mysuru so as to cater to the healthcare needs of people of North Karnataka.

Participating in a discussion on issues concerning North Karnataka in the Legislative Assembly session in Belagavi on Wednesday, Mr. Tenginakai pointed out that there is disparity in the quantum of grants provided to government medical colleges and hospital.

While one can understand the additional grants provided to the State capital (Bengaluru), there is disparity in grants released to Mysuru and Hubballi, which should be rectified immediately, he demanded.

Mr. Tenginakai said that the release of additional grants annually will help KIMS to improve its services further and provide better healthcare to the needy. He also demanded additional grants for North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) to improve its services in the region.

FMCG cluster

Pointing out that the land price fixed for the Hubballi-Dharwad FMCG cluster has been hiked from ₹98 lakh per acre to ₹1.36 crore, Mr. Tenginakai urged the government to fix fair price for land allotment so that tier-II cities like Hubballi can develop as an industrial hub. Development of FMCG cluster has the potential to provide over 25,000 direct and 20,000 indirect employment to youths from the region, he said.

Referring to earlier selection of Hubballi for setting up AIIMS, which has now been changed to Raichur, he urged the government to make a new proposal to set up another AIIMS in Hubballi.

The MLA also urged the State government to initiate steps to get more IT companies to Hubballi and initiate steps to expedite the process of land acquisition for the flyover project in Hubballi Dharwad.

Mr. Tenginakai urged the government to provide the required grants to the Dr. Gangubai Hangal Gurukul in Hubballi which is facing problems due to lack of grants.

