Protest in Kalaburagi

CPI(M) activists staging a demonstration outside the district administrative complex in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

KALABURAGI

21 May 2020 05:10 IST

Maintaining minimum physical distance in view of COVID-19 pandemic, activists associated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a demonstration outside the district administrative complex here on Wednesday, putting forward a set of demands, including the withdrawal of the Ordinance to the APMC Act.

The activists, led by Sharanabasappa Mamshetty, district secretary of the party, also condemned the governments for their attempts to dilute the hard-earned labour laws by introducing 12-hour shifts.

