Protest against odd semester exams

Belagavi

26 July 2021 02:20 IST

AIDSO members took out a protest against Rani Channamma University against the conduct of examinations for odd semesters for degree and PG students in Belagavi on Thursday.

They demanded the suspension of examinations of 1st, 3rd and 5th semesters for degree, PG and diploma courses in the interest of students. They also appealed to the government to make way for offline classes only after all students were administered with two doses of COVID-19 vaccines for free.

They said over 90% of students who took part in an online survey conducted by AIDSO had demanded the cancellation of the examinations. The conduct of two examinations in the space of a month would have adverse effects on students and staff, they said.

